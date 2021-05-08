UrduPoint.com
China Sees Rise In Urban, Rural Subsistence Allowances In Q1

Muhammad Irfan 18 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 04:08 PM

China has seen the standard urban and rural subsistence allowance reach a monthly average of 684.1 yuan (about 105.7 U.S. dollars) and 503.8 yuan per capita, respectively, by the end of March, up 7.7 percent and 9.9 percent year on year, the Ministry of Civil Affairs said Saturday

The country's subsistence allowance scheme had covered 7.94 million urban residents and 35.97 million rural residents by the end of March, the ministry said at a regular press conference.

The total funding for subsistence allowances amounted to nearly 46.2 billion yuan from January to March.

