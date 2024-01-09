Open Menu

China Sees Robust Expansion In New Taxpaying Business Entities

Sumaira FH Published January 09, 2024 | 02:10 PM

China sees robust expansion in new taxpaying business entities

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) China recorded a surge in the number of new taxpaying business entities in the first 11 months of 2023, official data showed Tuesday. The data indicates the country's economic vitality.

The country saw 15.15 million newly-registered business entities handling tax-related businesses during the January-November period of 2023, up 25.4 percent year on year, according to the State Taxation Administration.

A breakdown of the data showed that over 4.55 million such business entities, or 30.1 percent of the total, engaged in new industries, new business forms and new models, with the proportion up 2.

5 percentage points compared with the same period in 2022, the administration said.

By sectors, the number of new taxpaying business entities in the internet and information technology service sector registered a fast expansion, up 32 percent year on year during the period.

The administration will continue to work to ensure better implementation of the tax and fee reduction policies, amid efforts to support the development of technological innovation and manufacturing industry, said Shen Xinguo, an official with the administration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business China Same National University Industry Million

Recent Stories

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfal ..

No relief in load shedding as electricity shortfall surpasses 4,000-megawatt mar ..

2 minutes ago
 Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investiga ..

Big relief for Sharifs as NAB shuts down investigation into Sharif Trust Case

28 minutes ago
 Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summ ..

Pakistan to host 2-day global health security summit commencing in Islamabad tom ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

Imran Khan arrested in GHQ attack case

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2024

5 hours ago
Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

Inter-regional volleyball championship concludes

15 hours ago
 Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital r ..

Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

15 hours ago
 Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris ..

Mushaal blasts Modi govt for subjecting Kashmiris to collective punishment like ..

15 hours ago
 Jan welcomes SC decision

Jan welcomes SC decision

15 hours ago
 Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond politic ..

Bilawal highlights PPP's dedication beyond political gains

15 hours ago
 Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong dis ..

Politicians laud SC verdict of ending lifelong disqualification

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business