UrduPoint.com

China Sees Surge In Lithium Reserves In 2022

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

China sees surge in lithium reserves in 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :China recorded a 57-percent increase year on year in its lithium reserves in 2022, official data showed Wednesday.

East China's Jiangxi Province accounted for 40 percent of the country's total lithium reserves, providing the lion's share, according to the data released by the Ministry of Natural Resources at a press conference.

Among all types of minerals discovered nationwide, nearly 40 percent registered an expansion of reserves last year, said the ministry.

With lithium included, minerals of strategic significance such as cobalt and nickel also saw their reserves grow during the period.

Usually referred to as "white oil," lithium is widely used in sectors such as energy storage, chemical engineering, pharmaceutics, metallurgy and electronics. It is playing a growing role in the green, low-carbon shift of the economy and the development of new energy vehicles.

China boasts diverse types of lithium, with the majority of its lithium mines situated in Jiangxi, Qinghai, Sichuan and Tibet.

The country has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Oil Vehicles Cobalt All Share

Recent Stories

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

Awareness rally held on World Blood Donor Day

40 seconds ago
 Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior j ..

Marriyum Aurangzeb grieved over demise of senior journalist's mother

41 seconds ago
 Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greeti ..

Putin Sends China's Xi 'Very Warm' Birthday Greetings - Kremlin Aide

43 seconds ago
 Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffi ..

Integrated system being evolved to regulate traffic: CTO

45 seconds ago
 US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian ..

US House Panel Proposes Expansion of Anti-Russian Energy Policy for US Bases in ..

49 seconds ago
 Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issue ..

Minister assures lawyers resolution of their issues

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.