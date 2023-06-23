China Seriously Worried by Impact of Ukraine Crisis on Global Economic Recovery - UN Envoy

China is concerned about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the global economic recovery, Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Friday

"Every effort must be made to manage the spillover effects.

China is seriously worried about the impact of the Ukraine crisis on the recovery of the world economy and in particular the attainment by developing countries of the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) in the post pandemic era," Geng said at a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

The diplomat called on all parties to jointly work toward reducing the negative impacts of the ongoing conflict, notably by keeping industry and supply chains stable and ending unilateral sanctions.