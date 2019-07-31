China sets up alliance to promote marine information industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China has set up the National Ocean Information Industry Alliance to promote the healthy development of its marine information industry, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources Wednesday

The alliance gathers 150 member units including China Electronics Technology Group Cooperation.

It aims to construct an open platform for promoting intelligent and comprehensive marine information system, which is key to the utilization of marine resources.

China will construct a marine information network that integrates satellite data, develop unmanned marine equipment and promote intelligent marine technologies, according to the ministry.

China has initiated a number of major marine projects including the Global Ocean Observing Network and the Seafloor Observation Network, which calls for advanced marine information technology and mature industry.