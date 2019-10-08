UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Shadow Banking Assets Hit Nearly Three Year Low

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:11 AM

China shadow banking assets hit nearly three year low

China's shadow banking assets shrank to a nearly three-year low in the first half of 2019 amid government efforts to contain financial risks, a report showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ):China's shadow banking assets shrank to a nearly three-year low in the first half of 2019 amid government efforts to contain financial risks, a report showed.

Broadly defined shadow banking assets declined by nearly 1.7 trillion yuan (about 240 billion U.S. dollars) in H1 to 59.6 trillion yuan, the lowest level since the end of 2016, according to a report by credit rating agency Moody's.

The contraction in shadow banking sector was primarily led by continued decline in asset management business originated by banks and non-bank financial institutions, the report said.

Authorities have been stepping up efforts to rein in risky shadow banking activities in recent years amid a broader crackdown on financial irregularities.

The pace of overall credit expansion has slowed, moderating the increase in economy-wide leverage, Moody's said.

Although growth of total bank lending to the corporate sector moderated in the second quarter of 2019, loans extended to the broader category of micro and small enterprises (MSEs) edged up to 10.1 percent from a year ago, compared with 9.6 percent in the previous quarter, the report noted.

"This reflects the authorities' efforts to encourage bank lending to small private businesses," it said.

The main beneficiaries of banks' increased lending to MSEs remained those with credit lines of 10 million yuan or below, the report said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Bank 2016 2019 From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Illegal oil agency sealed in Dera Ghazi Khan

22 minutes ago

Scoreboards in 2nd T20 between Pakistan and Sri La ..

22 minutes ago

Prime Minister renews pledge for disaster resilien ..

22 minutes ago

Empowering institutions, strengthening economy pri ..

18 minutes ago

Mainly dry weather expected 7 Oct 2019

19 minutes ago

Salvadoran ex-FIFA official gets lifetime ban

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.