UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Shouguang Vegetable Prices Up 3.2 Pct In Past Week

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 04:31 PM

China Shouguang vegetable prices up 3.2 pct in past week

The weekly China Shouguang vegetable price index rose 3.2 percent week on week to 90.26 points in the week ending Sunday

CHINA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The weekly China Shouguang vegetable price index rose 3.2 percent week on week to 90.26 points in the week ending Sunday.

The rise of the index came after a significant temperature drop last week, which affected vegetable growth and supplies. The higher production costs also raised the prices since vegetables on the current sales market are mainly grown in greenhouses.

Among all the 10 vegetable varieties covered by the index, four categories increased in the sub-reading. Sub-indices for five others saw decline.

The vegetable prices are forecasted to have little room for further increase this week due to expected fine weather and bigger supplies.

The closely-watched vegetable price index was published by the city of Shouguang in Shandong, China's major vegetable production base and vegetable distribution and price-setting center.

The index was approved by the Ministry of Commerce in 2010 and first published on April 20, 2011 to offer more timely and accurate reference for vegetable growers and traders.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Weather China Fine Price April Sunday Market Commerce All

Recent Stories

Hazza bin Zayed receives Emirati students in Japan

17 minutes ago

UAE Fourth Biosecurity Conference to gather intern ..

47 minutes ago

British PM could target election as EU mulls Brexi ..

26 seconds ago

New Tunisia president sworn in after upstart poll ..

27 seconds ago

Pakistan to take part in four-party meeting on Afg ..

1 hour ago

Abe Calls on China to Release Japanese Professor D ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.