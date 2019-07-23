UrduPoint.com
China Shouguang vegetable prince index down 6.1 pct in past week

The China Shouguang Vegetable Price Index, a barometer of the country's vegetable market, fell 6.1 percent week on week to 106.02 points in the past week, down 3.1 percent year on year

Jinan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The China Shouguang Vegetable Price Index, a barometer of the country's vegetable market, fell 6.1 percent week on week to 106.02 points in the past week, down 3.1 percent year on year.

The week-on-week wholesale price decline came amid a shorter storage life of vegetables in high temperatures, a seasonal volume decrease of local top-quality vegetables, and more sufficient supply after products from other northern regions entering the local market.

The closely-watched vegetable price index was published daily by the city of Shouguang, Shandong Province, China's major vegetable production base and vegetable distribution and price-setting center.

The index was approved by the Ministry of Commerce in 2010 and first published on April 20, 2011 to offer more timely and accurate reference for vegetable growers and traders.

