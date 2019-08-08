UrduPoint.com
China Should Encourage Pakistani Exports To Balance Trade

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

China should encourage Pakistani exports to balance trade

Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday said China should encourage Pakistani exports to balance trade

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th August, 2019) Samina Fazil, founder President, Islamabad Women's Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IWCCI) on Thursday said China should encourage Pakistani exports to balance trade.Pakistan is facing a large deficit as bilateral trade between Pakistan and China is heavily tilted towards Beijing, she said.Talking to Cultural Counselor of Chinese Embassy Mr.

Heqing Zhang, she said that IWCCI is working for women empowerment and gender equality as sustainable development is impossible without it.She said that China should relax terms and conditions in the trade agreement to balance the bilateral trade as Pakistan can export large quantities of agricultural products to China.

Samina Fazil said that Pakistan women should be given opportunities in the projects under CPEC while they should also be given the opportunity of getting trained in various disciplines in leading Chinese universities.Former President of IWCCI Mrs.

Mumtaz Raja was also present in the meeting. She said that both countries should increase the frequency of business and cultural delegations and successful women entrepreneurs from China should visit Pakistan to encourage our women.

