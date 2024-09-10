Open Menu

China Shows Interest To Invest In Pakistan’s Diverse Sectors

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:56 PM

China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors

Delegation has been informed about policy level measures taken by SIFC to improve overall business environment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) A high level Chinese business delegation on Tuesday evinced keen interest for investment in major sectors of Pakistan’s economy and relocating Chinese industries here.

The expression was made by the delegation comprising four prominent Chinese business groups during their visit to Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad.

The delegation was apprised of potential investment opportunities in priority sectors including agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, energy, minerals, tourism and industry.

The delegation was also informed about the policy level measures taken by SIFC to improve the overall business environment in the country and salient features of industrial development in Pakistan.

The visit of the delegation will further stimulate the ongoing engagement between Pakistan and China under the Business to Business framework.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Technology Business China Agriculture Visit Industry

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

3 hours ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

3 hours ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

4 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

6 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

7 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

7 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

7 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business