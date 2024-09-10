China Shows Interest To Invest In Pakistan’s Diverse Sectors
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 10, 2024 | 07:56 PM
Delegation has been informed about policy level measures taken by SIFC to improve overall business environment in Pakistan
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 10th, 2024) A high level Chinese business delegation on Tuesday evinced keen interest for investment in major sectors of Pakistan’s economy and relocating Chinese industries here.
The expression was made by the delegation comprising four prominent Chinese business groups during their visit to Special Investment Facilitation Council in Islamabad.
The delegation was apprised of potential investment opportunities in priority sectors including agriculture, livestock, Information Technology, energy, minerals, tourism and industry.
The delegation was also informed about the policy level measures taken by SIFC to improve the overall business environment in the country and salient features of industrial development in Pakistan.
The visit of the delegation will further stimulate the ongoing engagement between Pakistan and China under the Business to Business framework.
