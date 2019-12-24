UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Signals Stepping Up Economic Support In 2020

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 11:50 AM

China signals stepping up economic support in 2020

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled plans to free up more cash for the country's banking system in a bid to boost lending to small businesses as leaders look to kickstart the world's number two economy

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ):Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signalled plans to free up more cash for the country's banking system in a bid to boost lending to small businesses as leaders look to kickstart the world's number two economy.

Li flagged a fresh cut to the amount of cash lenders must keep in reserve, according to state news agency Xinhua, in the latest move to ramp up stuttering growth.

The comments from Li came as he visited a bank in Chengdu a day before Tuesday's trilateral summit with the leaders of South Korea and Japan in the southwestern city.

Li said he was "very concerned about the financing of small and micro businesses" and the government will "increase support for small and medium-sized banks" that directly serve these businesses, Xinhua reported.

The government "will further study measures" such as reducing the reserve requirement ratio and ways to reduce financing costs and interest rates "to significantly ease the financing difficulty and high cost".

It has been a tough year for China's economy, which is expanding at its weakest rate for three decades as it is buffeted by a long-running trade war with the United States as well as a slowdown in global demand for its goods.

However, recent data has pointed to a mild improvement in some areas of the economy, while a mini trade deal with the US that will see the rolling back of some tariffs should ease some of the pressure on growth.

Analysts have predicted Beijing will have to lend more support to boost growth next year, with Nomura saying authorities will have to "continue rolling out moderate easing measures".

Beijing already slashed the reserve requirement ratio for banks in October, which freed up about $126 billion to boost lending to mostly small and medium enterprises.

Li's remarks came a day after China's cabinet, unveiled measures to support private companies by further opening up major industries to non-state firms and putting in place mechanisms that would give them the same regulatory treatment.

Also on Monday, Beijing said it would cut import tariffs on more than 850 products from January, including frozen pork, cheese, pharmaceuticals and parts for manufacturing smartphones.

Analysts said the move was an indication of China's desire to show it is opening up after this month's mini-deal with the US to reduce some levies and work towards a wider pact.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Import China Bank Chengdu Beijing Same Japan South Korea United States January October From Government Cabinet Mini (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

LHC to announce today verdict on bail petition of ..

15 minutes ago

Russian Weather Satellite Changes Course After Lik ..

24 minutes ago

APHC demands bail of Asia Andrabi, Nahida, Hamdia ..

24 minutes ago

Opposition to show political maturity: Ali Nawaz

24 minutes ago

Indian police arrest 8 youth in occupied Kashmir

25 minutes ago

Nestlé to partner in Clean Hunza Project, recycle ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.