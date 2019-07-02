UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Slams Trump's 'gross Interference' In Hong Kong

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 02:29 PM

China slams Trump's 'gross interference' in Hong Kong

China on Tuesday rebuked Donald Trump for a "gross interference" in Hong Kong's affairs after the US president said protesters who stormed the city's legislature want democracy for the financial hub

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday rebuked Donald Trump for a "gross interference" in Hong Kong's affairs after the US president said protesters who stormed the city's legislature want democracy for the financial hub.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the United States should "not in any form support those engaged in violence and breaking the law".

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

China Democracy Trump Hong Kong United States Hub

Recent Stories

Usman Buzdar also on NAB's radar

14 minutes ago

Secretary General receives credentials of Chad’s ..

14 minutes ago

Govt unveils Rs 309 bln Agricultural Emergency Pro ..

40 seconds ago

International Agreement Needed to Prevent Election ..

41 seconds ago

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Says Hopes EPP Changed ..

44 seconds ago

Good news! Govt to regularise contract employees

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.