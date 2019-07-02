(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :China on Tuesday rebuked Donald Trump for a "gross interference" in Hong Kong's affairs after the US president said protesters who stormed the city's legislature want democracy for the financial hub.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the United States should "not in any form support those engaged in violence and breaking the law".