China slams US restrictions on Chinese diplomats as 'groundless'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

China on Thursday slammed as "groundless" a US decision to order Chinese diplomats to notify the State Department before meeting with local officials, in the latest spat to strain bilateral relations

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :China on Thursday slammed as "groundless" a US decision to order Chinese diplomats to notify the State Department before meeting with local officials, in the latest spat to strain bilateral relations.

Washington -- which called the move "reciprocal" -- announced the decision Wednesday in response to the inability of US diplomats to meet with a range of Chinese officials and academics, a senior State Department official said, speaking anonymously.

"What the US has said about China restricting the activities of US diplomats is simply groundless," said foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang, adding that China "consistently supported" US diplomats in the country.

"We urge the US to correct its mistakes, revoke the relevant decision, and provide support and convenience for Chinese diplomats inthe US... rather than artificially setting up barriers," he told reporters ata press briefing in Beijing.