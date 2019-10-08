China steel future close lower

China steel futures close lower Steel futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchang

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :China steel futures close lower Steel futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was down 81 Yuan (about 11.

45 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,404 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 64 yuan to close at 3,416 yuan a tonne.