UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Steel Future Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:04 PM

China steel future close lower

China steel futures close lower Steel futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchang

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :China steel futures close lower Steel futures closed lower on Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was down 81 Yuan (about 11.

45 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,404 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 64 yuan to close at 3,416 yuan a tonne.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shanghai January 2020

Recent Stories

OIC Congratulates Tunisia on Successful Parliament ..

4 minutes ago

Some Parameters May Change in Extended Russian Gas ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on breast cancer awareness held

2 minutes ago

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev order removal o ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) seeks PSB help ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Kill 9 Kurdish Militants in Nor ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.