China steel futures close higher

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 21 Yuan (about 3.24 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,759 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 53 yuan to close at 5,005 yuan a tonne.