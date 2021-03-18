UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Steel Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 04:00 PM

China steel futures close higher

Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 21 Yuan (about 3.24 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,759 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 53 yuan to close at 5,005 yuan a tonne.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Shanghai Futures Exchange May

Recent Stories

UAE sends emergency food and medical aid to victim ..

5 minutes ago

Final World Cup Super-G races of season cancelled ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus vaccination to senior citizens continu ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes over 794.836 kg drugs worth US$ 47.763 ..

2 minutes ago

Syeda Shehla Raza XI wins hockey match

2 minutes ago

China issues guide for compulsory education evalua ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.