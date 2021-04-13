UrduPoint.com
China Steel Futures Close Higher

China steel futures close higher

Steel futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed higher Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for October 2021 delivery was up 118 Yuan (about 18.03 U.S. Dollars) to close at 5,116 yuan a tonne.

The most active October 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 115 yuan to close at 5,403 yuan a tonne.

