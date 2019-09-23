China steel futures close higher

Steel futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Steel futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was up 122 Yuan (about 17.25 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,510 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 102 yuan to close at 3,509 yuan a tonne.