UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Steel Futures Close Higher

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 05:18 PM

China steel futures close higher

Steel futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange

SHANGHAI,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Steel futures closed higher Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was up 122 Yuan (about 17.25 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,510 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 102 yuan to close at 3,509 yuan a tonne.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange Shanghai January 2020

Recent Stories

Empower highlights importance of district cooling ..

6 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Says US Eager to Use Saudi Aramco A ..

4 minutes ago

David Miller equals Shoaib Malik's T20Is record fo ..

2 minutes ago

Bogdanov, Saudi Ambassador Discussed Preparation f ..

2 minutes ago

Haroon to feature in Taekwondo Test Event

4 minutes ago

Junk food consumption may harm spatial memory: Stu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.