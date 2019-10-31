China steel futures close higher

(@imziishan)

Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Steel futures closed higher Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for January delivery was up 16 Yuan (about 2.27 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,367 yuan a tonne.

The most active January 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 4 yuan to close at 3,351 yuan a tonne.