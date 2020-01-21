China steel futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Steel futures closed lower Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May delivery was down 32 Yuan (about 4.66 U.S. Dollars) to close at 3,570 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2020 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 46 yuan to close at 3,593 yuan a tonne.