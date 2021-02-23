China steel futures close mixed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Steel futures closed mixed Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed mixed Tuesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was down 32 Yuan (about 4.96 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,552 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 3 yuan to close at 4,799 yuan a tonne.