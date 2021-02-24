China steel futures close mixed

(@FahadShabbir)

Steel futures closed mixed Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed mixed Wednesday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 37 Yuan (about 5.73 U.S. Dollars) to close at 4,618 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 5 yuan to close at 4,816 yuan a tonne.