China Steel Futures Close Mixed

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 12:56 PM

Steel futures closed mixed Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed mixed Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 5 Yuan (about 77 U.S. cents) to close at 4,849 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 2 yuan to close at 5,016 yuan a tonne.

