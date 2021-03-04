China steel futures close mixed

Steel futures closed mixed Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Steel futures closed mixed Thursday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 5 Yuan (about 77 U.S. cents) to close at 4,849 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 2 yuan to close at 5,016 yuan a tonne.