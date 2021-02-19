China steel futures open higher

Steel futures opened higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :Steel futures opened higher Friday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for May 2021 delivery was up 44 Yuan (about 6.82 U.S. Dollars) to open at 4,555 yuan a tonne.

The most active May 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was up 7 yuan to open at 4,718 yuan a tonne.