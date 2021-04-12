UrduPoint.com
China Steel Futures Open Lower

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 04:56 PM

China steel futures open lower

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Steel futures opened lower Monday in daytime trading on the Shanghai Futures Exchange.

The most active construction steel rebar contract for October 2021 delivery was down 56 Yuan (about 8.56 U.S. Dollars) to open at 5,030 yuan a tonne.

The most active October 2021 contract for hot rolled coils, mainly used in cars and appliances, was down 62 yuan to open at 5,317 yuan a tonne.

