UrduPoint.com

China Stocks Close Flat 27th Dec, 2021

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

China stocks close flat 27th Dec, 2021

Chinese stocks were flat Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks were flat Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The Shanghai Composite Index retreated by just 0.06 percent, or 2.08 points, to 3,615.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.09 percent, or 2.24 points, to 2,494.20.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, glo ..

ADGM aligns with international financial hubs, global economies on Monday to Fri ..

18 minutes ago
 Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports sur ..

Fruit exports up by 27.69pc, vegetable exports surge 31.47pc

17 seconds ago
 Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Tur ..

Over 128.6M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

20 seconds ago
 Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18 ..

Death toll from flash floods in Brazil rises to 18

22 seconds ago
 Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

Ejaz Qureshi sworn in as Wafaqi Mohtasib

28 seconds ago
 Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against My ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Sanctions Against Myanmar Military Not on UNSC Age ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.