China Stocks Close Flat 27th Dec, 2021
Mon 27th December 2021
Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chinese stocks were flat Monday as fears lingered over the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The Shanghai Composite Index retreated by just 0.06 percent, or 2.08 points, to 3,615.97, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange was up 0.09 percent, or 2.24 points, to 2,494.20.
Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.