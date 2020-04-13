China stocks close lower

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday in line with regional trends as investors showed caution about tentative signs of progress in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 )

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended trade down 0.

49 percent, or 13.58 points, to 2,783.05.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.8 percent, or 13.76 points, to 1,707.46.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.