UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Stocks Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi 12 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 01:06 PM

China stocks close lower

Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday in line with regional trends as investors showed caution about tentative signs of progress in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic

Hong Kong, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chinese stocks closed lower on Monday in line with regional trends as investors showed caution about tentative signs of progress in efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Mainland China's benchmark Shanghai Composite Index ended trade down 0.

49 percent, or 13.58 points, to 2,783.05.

The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, fell 0.8 percent, or 13.76 points, to 1,707.46.

Hong Kong was closed for a public holiday.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Progress Stocks Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1,799 cases registered over violations of Section ..

54 seconds ago

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence ..

22 seconds ago

Moscow launches digital travel permits under lockd ..

23 seconds ago

MoHR prepares policy recommendations to mitigate i ..

24 seconds ago

PDMA dispatches 1500 safety kits, 6000 face masks, ..

26 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2,558 COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 ..

27 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.