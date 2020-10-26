China stocks finish with losses

Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while investors were keeping tabs on a policy meeting of the Communist Party this week

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Mainland Chinese shares closed in negative territory Monday, in line with losses across Asia, while investors were keeping tabs on a policy meeting of the Communist Party this week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.

82 percent, or 26.88 points, to 3,251.12, but the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange added 0.52 percent, or 11.51 points, to 2,212.07.

Hong Kong's market was closed for a public holiday.