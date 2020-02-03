UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Stocks Plunge Nearly 9 Per Cent On Virus Fears

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 10:20 AM

China stocks plunge nearly 9 per cent on virus fears

Shanghai, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Chinese stocks collapsed almost nine percent at the start of trade Monday, hit by fears over the spiralling coronavirus as investors returned from the Lunar New Year holiday, which was extended because of the outbreak.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 8.73 percent, or 259.83 points, to 2,716.70, while the Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 8.99 percent, or 158.02 points, to 1,598.80.

But in Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index edged up 0.17 percent, or 43.59 points to 26,356.22 in the first few minutes.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Shanghai Hong Kong Stocks From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 3 February 2020

8 minutes ago

RS. 7500 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 L ..

17 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

58 minutes ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Jawaher Al Qasimi witnesses opening of 5th Arab Wo ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.