China Supports Pakistan's Efforts In Timely Completion Of CPEC: Envoy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 01:02 PM

Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China was committed to work with Pakistan to promote high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in timely manner

ISLAMABAD, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :Ambassador of China to Pakistan Nong Rong on Friday said China was committed to work with Pakistan to promote high quality development of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in timely manner.

On his official twitter handle, the envoy said that China highly appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his determination and leadership in steering the development of CPEC.

"China will work hard with Pakistan to promote high-quality development of the CPEC in a timely manner, for more benefits of the two peoples", he added.

