UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Tech Giant Tencent Expands Into Streaming In Asia

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 03:13 PM

China tech giant Tencent expands into streaming in Asia

Chinese internet giant Tencent said Thursday it had bought some assets of struggling Asian streaming service iflix, in a major expansion of its online video presence in the region

Kuala Lumpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chinese internet giant Tencent said Thursday it had bought some assets of struggling Asian streaming service iflix, in a major expansion of its online video presence in the region.

Western firms, led by Netflix, dominate streaming globally but companies from the world's number two economy have been taking tentative steps outside their home market recently.

Tencent said it had purchased the "content, technology and resources" of Malaysia-headquartered iflix, which operates in 13 markets in South and Southeast Asia.

"This is in line with our strategy to expand our international streaming platform, WeTV, across Southeast Asia and provide users with international, local and original high-quality content," the company said in a statement.

The company did not reveal the value of the deal but entertainment outlet Variety said it was worth "several tens of millions of Dollars", citing sources familiar with the agreement.

The range of content on iflix includes many original shows catered for local audiences.

It gives away some content for free while making money from ads, while also offering a subscription-based premium service.

The company, launched in 2015, was reportedly poised for an IPO in Australia but ditched the plans after the coronavirus pandemic sparked turmoil in stock markets across the world.

It was then forced to seek bids from other companies, Variety reported.

Tencent is one of the world's biggest online gaming companies, but has been seeking to expand into new areas.

It launched its first overseas video streaming service in Thailand last year but the iflix purchase is a far bigger move.

A major competitor at home, Baidu-controlled iQiyi, has also started expanding in Asia but has only taken small steps so far.

Tencent reported in May a sharp rise in first-quarter net profit after a surge in demand for its online games as the coronavirus pandemic forced people to stay at home.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet World Thailand Technology Australia China Company Money May 2015 Market From Agreement Asia Netflix Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends opening of virtual conferen ..

15 minutes ago

UAE, Romania fostering investment ties

60 minutes ago

UK told to put green issues at heart of post-pande ..

2 minutes ago

Petroleum Division resolves 135,308 complaints rec ..

2 minutes ago

Black sheep not to be allowed to spoil reforms in ..

2 minutes ago

Eiffel Tower reopens in Paris after 104-day virus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.