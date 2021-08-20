China Telecom up nearly 20% in Shanghai debut

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Shares in China Telecom surged nearly 20 percent in their Shanghai debut Friday after the world's biggest public offering of the year, coming after the company was delisted in the United States amid China-US tensions.

China's biggest fixed-line operator had said earlier it could raise more than $8 billion through the listing if an over-allotment option was exercised.

That makes it the biggest of 2021, topping the $5.4 billion raised in Hong Kong by TikTok rival Kuaishou Technology in February.

China Telecom's offer price was set at 4.53 Yuan per share and initially sagged below that at the opening on Friday, but quickly rallied to close the morning at 5.39 yuan -- a gain of 19 percent.