UrduPoint.com

China Tightens Rules On Overseas Listings In Didi Fallout

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:34 PM

China tightens rules on overseas listings in Didi fallout

Beijing has tightened the rules on overseas listings by Chinese firms in a series of new regulations that increase scrutiny of companies seeking to raise funds on foreign stock markets

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Beijing has tightened the rules on overseas listings by Chinese firms in a series of new regulations that increase scrutiny of companies seeking to raise funds on foreign stock markets.

China's government has been encouraging companies to list on domestic exchanges instead, to protect information and data heading overseas and develop the country's capital markets.

Regulators also earlier suggested that companies with at least a million users undergo a cybersecurity review before going public abroad.

