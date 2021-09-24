China to accelerate building of intelligent, unmanned ports in next five years

China's Ministry of Transportation issued a plan for the construction of new types of basic infrastructure over the next five years, under which accelerating the building of intelligent and unmanned ports was listed as a priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :China's Ministry of Transportation issued a plan for the construction of new types of basic infrastructure over the next five years, under which accelerating the building of intelligent and unmanned ports was listed as a priority.

The plan also comes at a time when China's intelligent port manufacturing exports are rising rapidly, partly fueled by demand for high-efficiency port solutions and upgrading amid the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. Observers said the new blueprint will further strengthen China's smart port manufacturing ability and further boost its share of the global market, Global Times reported .

Under the plan, China will push forward the intelligent upgrading of container ports in Xiamen, Ningbo and Dalian, and will build automatic ports in Tianjin, Suzhou and Beibuwan, Southwest China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Port operators should speed up the application of intelligent scheduling and equipment remote control, as well as unmanned trailer transportation.

In addition, port authorities will also build smart logistics service platforms and strengthen intelligent monitoring for dangerous goods, according to the plan.

Across China, a number of port authorities have already been pushing forward the plan to go smart, as the coronavirus epidemic has led to port congestion and lower operation efficiency.

Operators are also pushing forward the digital upgrading of port systems, which has reduced the time for customs clearance from 1.5 days to five minutes, and the average time for container pick-up by 20 percent.