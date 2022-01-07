China to advance reforms on market-based allocation of production factors

UrduPoint.com

China will enhance reforms of the market-based allocation of production factors amid efforts to build a high-standard market system, according to a plan released by the General Office of the State Council

Efforts will be made to fully leverage the decisive role of the market in resource allocation and give better play to the role of government, says the plan, adding that the institutional obstacles that hinder the free flow of factors will be eradicated.

China will promote market-based allocation of production factors including land, labor and capital, while accelerating the development of the technology market and data factors, it said.

The country will support qualified local authorities to explore reform paths that can be replicated and promoted by the nation, it said.

The country will advance pilot programs for reforms of market-based allocation of production factors in urban agglomerations, metropolitan areas and key cities with urgent reform needs, solid foundation and development potential, it said.Meanwhile, the number and coverage of pilot programs should be controlled, it added.

By the first half of 2022, work related to the layout of pilot areas will be completed and the drawing of the implementation plan will be submitted for approval, it said.

Phased progress will be achieved in advancing pilot programs and significant breakthroughs in market-based allocation of key production factors are expected to be gained by 2023, it noted, adding that the task of advancing pilot programs will be basically completed by 2025.

