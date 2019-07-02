China to boost battery storage technology for clean energy

China's top economic planner has issued an action plan to boost the development of energy storage technology in the coming two years, calling for more new energy vehicle power battery storage applications

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :China's top economic planner has issued an action plan to boost the development of energy storage technology in the coming two years, calling for more new energy vehicle power battery storage applications.

The action plan aims to boost the healthy development of energy storage technology and industry in China and support the construction of a clean, low-carbon, safe and efficient energy system and the development of high-quality energy, according to the National Development and Reform Commission Monday.

The action plan, known as the implementation of "guidance on promoting the development of energy storage technology and industry" for 2019 and 2020, comprises six major parts, including strengthening the research and development of advanced energy storage technologies and upgrading intelligent manufacturing.

It also plans to establish a standard system that is in line with international standards and covers the whole life cycle of energy storage systems and equipment.