China to boost trade, economic cooperation with Africa

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The State Council has approved a general plan for building a pioneering zone for in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, a circular said on Friday.

While implementing the plan, practical measures under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will play a leading role in nurturing the complementarity between the two parties' respective development strategies, innovating the economic and trade cooperation mechanism, and improving the China-Africa modern industrial chain and supply chain.

The circular also stressed more coordinated cooperation in trade, industries, finance, and cultural exchanges. More efforts are required to boost the high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.