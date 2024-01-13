Open Menu

China To Boost Trade, Economic Cooperation With Africa

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2024 | 01:00 PM

China to boost trade, economic cooperation with Africa

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The State Council has approved a general plan for building a pioneering zone for in-depth China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, a circular said on Friday.

While implementing the plan, practical measures under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation will play a leading role in nurturing the complementarity between the two parties' respective development strategies, innovating the economic and trade cooperation mechanism, and improving the China-Africa modern industrial chain and supply chain.

The circular also stressed more coordinated cooperation in trade, industries, finance, and cultural exchanges. More efforts are required to boost the high-quality development of Belt and Road cooperation and build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Road

Recent Stories

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

52 minutes ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

1 hour ago
 ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

4 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

13 hours ago
National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

13 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

13 hours ago
 Three die as fire erupts in house

Three die as fire erupts in house

13 hours ago
 Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and south ..

Dozens die in Israeli strikes on central and southern Gaza

13 hours ago
 Blinken meets senior Chinese official

Blinken meets senior Chinese official

13 hours ago
 Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Poli ..

Five declared criminals apprehended by Attock Police

13 hours ago

More Stories From Business