UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Bring More Investment Under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 07:13 PM

China to bring more investment under CPEC: Asim Bajwa

Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said China would bring more investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen. Asim Saleem Bajwa on Tuesday said China would bring more investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He said investment of around US $13 billion had already been made in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under the mega project while an additional investment of US $ 12 billion was in the pipeline.

He made these remarks during his visit to a textile mill here established by the Chinese investors.

The chairman expressed satisfaction over the establishment of a factory of international standard by the challenge group.

Asim Bajwa said the visa date was also being extended for the Chinese investors as the period of visas was being increased from three months to two years.

He said CPEC was bringing economic revolution in Pakistan and the benefits of CPEC could be witnessed clearly in Gwadar port city.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan China Visit CPEC Gwadar Visa Textile From Billion

Recent Stories

EPA’s programme set to propel regional publishin ..

1 minute ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, US Secretary of State discuss ..

46 minutes ago

Belarus isolation grows as air links cut over dive ..

3 minutes ago

SEC adopts cooperation agreement between SDHR, ADR ..

46 minutes ago

Sweden cancels Belarus credit offers over human ri ..

3 minutes ago

Corona vaccination centre set up at PC hotel

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.