China To Collaborate With S.Asian Countries For Development, Prosperity: Counsellor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 06:24 PM

China to collaborate with S.Asian countries for development, prosperity: Counsellor

Economic Counsellor of China to Pakistan Yang Guangyuan on Wednesday said that China is ready to collaborate with all South Asian countries including Pakistan, to build future development and prosperity

Addressing the 2024 China-South Asia Business Council Exchange Symposium, he said that by capitalizing on the Belt and Road Initiative and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project, we aim to enhance the economic stability and regional prosperity of both regions.

The event was organized by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) in collaboration with the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI).

The symposium aimed to strengthen China-South Asia cooperation under the Belt & Road Initiative and establish a platform for broader business opportunities between South Asian and Chinese enterprises.

Chairman of CCPIT Yunnan Sub Council Liu Qilin, in his remarks, emphasized the importance of industrial cooperation between China and South Asian countries in advancing green development.

"Against the backdrop of growing mutual trust in political affairs and sustained economic cooperation between China and South Asian countries, the China South-Asia Expo stands as a crucial platform reflecting the shared aspirations of the industrial and commercial sectors,” he added.

Ashfaq Yousuf Tola, dormer State Minister, applauded the efforts of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI), the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade for organizing the symposium.

Dr Erfa Iqbal, Additional Secretary, board of Investment while addressing the symposium emphasized the urgency of bridging the existing gaps.

"With CPEC entering its second phase, it's critical to accelerate our progress. The current challenge lies in the lack of industrialization in Pakistan".

We need comprehensive proposals and B2B events from both the government and the private sector to achieve tangible results, she said adding that our goal is for Pakistan to flourish, and the key to boosting our economy to join hands and create favorable conditions for growth.

Qurat Ul Ain, Vice President, FPCCI, elaborated on the critical role of industries cooperation in this context.

"China, as a leading advocate for green development, has made significant strides in renewable energy, promoting circular economy practices, and investing in eco-friendly technologies," she stated.

She said that South Asian nations, with their diverse ecosystems and rapidly growing economies are also embracing

the green path. Pakistan is committed to building renewable energy, sustainable agriculture and environmental protection, playing its part in this regional effort.

