China To Conduct Central Bank Bills Swap Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 29, 2023 | 05:14 PM

China to conduct central bank bills swap Tuesday

The People's Bank of China, or the central bank, will conduct a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The People's Bank of China, or the central bank, will conduct a central bank bills swap (CBS) operation on Tuesday to improve the liquidity of perpetual bonds.

The three-month CBS, valued at 5 billion yuan (about 695.88 million U.S.

dollars), is open to primary dealers for bidding at a fixed rate of 0.1 percent, the central bank said in a statement.

The CBS scheme allows dealers to swap the perpetual bonds they hold for central bank bills. Perpetual bonds are fixed-income securities with no maturity date and are not redeemable but pay a steady stream of interest in perpetuity.

