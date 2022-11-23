UrduPoint.com

China To Continue Cooperation With Pakistan To Evolve High Yield Hybrid Rice Seeds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 03:40 PM

China to continue cooperation with Pakistan to evolve high yield hybrid rice seeds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :China will continue its support and cooperation in conducting modern joint research for evolving the best quality more new varieties of high yield hybrid rice seed for bumper crop.

This was stated by Zhao Shiren, Chinese Consul General, while talking to Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association Shahzad Ali Malik during his visit of Guard Agricultural Research and Services here Wednesday, said a press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Zhao stressed the need for further strengthening the cooperation in the agriculture sector and entering into more Joint ventures for research on modern scientific lines to boost yield per acre in Pakistan.

He said Pakistan must take advantage of agricultural achievements made by Chinese private sector and said there is vast scope of investment in agricultural sector.

He said China is proud that Guard Agricultural Research and Services evolved first ever hibrid rice seed with the collaboration and joint ventures of Chinese counterpart Longping Hi Tech Industry.

Speaking on the occasion Shahzad Ali Malik said Guard Agricultural Research and Services is the pioneer in introducing hybrid coarse rice seed in Pakistan that developed a new 'Extra long grain super hybrid rice' heat tolerant seed with double per acre yield and length after cooking as compared to competitor existing varieties.

He said that Guard Agricultural Research is working to bring such seeds to market which can ensure prosperity for the growers and food security for the country's ever-increasing population. He said they partnered with their Chinese counterparts in 1998 and since then they are putting in efforts to bring high-yielding varieties and have tolerance against climate change as well.

