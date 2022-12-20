UrduPoint.com

China To Continue To Support Pakistan: Zhao Shiren

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2022

China to continue to support Pakistan: Zhao Shiren

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :Consul General of China in Lahore Zhao Shiren has said that China will continue its support and cooperation with Pakistan for joint research and also facilitate the Pakistani businessmen in China.

In a meeting with Chairman of Special Economic Zones Authority (SEZA) S M Naveed here Tuesday, he added that Pakistan and China were set to enhance collaboration for rapid industrialisation in Punjab, especially for encouraging B2B (Business to Business) engagement of Chinese investors with their Pakistani counterparts.

Zhao Shiren assured that he would make every possible effort to strengthen the unique China-Pakistan iron-clad friendship and work with Pakistani side to bring the tangible benefits of CPEC (China Pakistan Economic Corridor)to both the countries and their people.

On this occasion, S M Naveed said that Pakistan wanted to work with the Chinese business fraternity to promote bilateral ties. He stressed the need for taping the enormous potential between the two countries.

Both countries had opportunities for cooperation in the textile, automobile, halal food, and agriculture industry and that a joint strategy would further boost the industry, he maintained.

The SEZA Chairman urged the Chinese business community to invest in Pakistan, assuring that the government would provide all facilities.

"Today, we are here to seriously engage ourselves with you because you are very serious-minded and enthusiastic person, and your achievements are outstanding and a shining example for all of us," he remarked.

S M Naveed mentioned that Pakistan and China enjoyed historic, unique and special bilateral relations. It is a timeless and time-tested friendship nurtured by successive generations of the leadership and the people of the two countries. "Regardless of change in regional and international political landscape, our two countries have always stood together and have always extended solidarity and support to each other," he concluded.

