China To Cut Amount Banks Hold In Reserve, To Boost Lending: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:37 PM

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) China on Wednesday said it would next month cut the amount banks must hold in reserve in order to boost lending, state media reported.

The decision comes as the world's second-largest economy faces multiple headwinds, including a prolonged crisis in the property sector, sluggish domestic consumption and weakening foreign demand.

"People's Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a press conference of the State Council Information Office on January 24 that the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) will be lowered by 0.5 percentage points on February 5," state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The move will provide "1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) of liquidity to the market", it added.

China last cut its RRR in September, lowering it 0.25 percentage points to around 7.4 percent.

