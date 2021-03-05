China To Develop Industrial Internet
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:28 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will develop the industrial internet to help medium-sized, small and micro enterprises improve their capacities for making innovations, according to a government work report submitted Friday to the national legislature for deliberation.