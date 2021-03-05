China To Develop Strong Domestic Market
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:21 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will develop a strong domestic market and foster a new development paradigm over the next five years, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 on Friday.