China to develop strong domestic market

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :China will develop a strong domestic market and foster a new development paradigm over the next five years, according to the draft outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for national economic and social development and the long-range objectives through the year 2035 on Friday.