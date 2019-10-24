China to enhance efforts to keep foreign trade, investment stable

The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday urged local authorities and related departments to intensify efforts to keep its foreign trade and investment stable

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :The State Council, China's cabinet, on Wednesday urged local authorities and related departments to intensify efforts to keep its foreign trade and investment stable.

Greater efforts should be made to keep foreign trade stable and improve the quality of exports and imports, according to a statement released after a State Council executive meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

More measures will be taken to optimize foreign exchange management and facilitate cross-border trade and investment, the statement said.