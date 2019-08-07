China to enhance management of insurance assets, liabilities

UrduPoint.com
China will see strengthened management and supervision of insurance assets and liabilities, according to interim measures issued by the banking and insurance regulator Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :China will see strengthened management and supervision of insurance assets and liabilities, according to interim measures issued by the banking and insurance regulator Thursday.

The measures were released to further improve the regulatory system of insurance assets and liabilities management, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said on its website.

Under risk preferences and other constraints, insurance companies shall continuously formulate, execute, monitor and improve relevant strategies for assets and liabilities, according to the measures.

The CBIRC shall establish a regular analysis mechanism for asset-liability management supervision and implement differential supervision policies and measures based on verified evaluation results.

Implementation of the interim measures will encourage insurance companies to improve their ability in asset-liability management, and prevent the risk of asset-liability mismatch, the CBIRC said.

The measures will guide the industry's transformation and prudent asset allocation, promoting high-quality development of the insurance industry.

