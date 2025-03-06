China To Establish National Venture Capital Guidance Fund
Published March 06, 2025
BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) China will establish a national venture capital guidance fund in the near future with the aim of strengthening the development of innovative enterprises, the country's top economic planner said Thursday.
