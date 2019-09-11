UrduPoint.com
China To Exempt 16 Categories Of US Products From Tariffs

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:46 AM

China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs

China announced Wednesday it would exempt 16 categories of products from US tariffs, ahead of a fresh round of trade talks next month

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :China announced Wednesday it would exempt 16 categories of products from US tariffs, ahead of a fresh round of trade talks next month.

The exemptions will become effective on September 17, according to theCustoms Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists thatinclude seafood products and anti-cancer drugs.

