China to exempt 16 categories of US products from tariffs

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019) :China announced Wednesday it would exempt 16 categories of products from US tariffs, ahead of a fresh round of trade talks next month.

The exemptions will become effective on September 17, according to theCustoms Tariff Commission of the State Council, which released two lists thatinclude seafood products and anti-cancer drugs.