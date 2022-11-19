China to Expand Imports, Provide Global Market With Cooperation Opportunities - President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) China is set to actively expand imports of quality goods and services and provide the global market with more cooperation and growth opportunities, as well as strengthen regional economic partnership, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

Xi is participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit that is taking place in Bangkok, Thailand, from November 18-19.

"Third, upholding open regional cooperation for the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific. It is important to take greater initiative to open up and raise the level of regional economic cooperation in all respects .

.. China will do more to import quality goods and services and create more market, growth and cooperation opportunities for the world," Xi said in a statement, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

Chinese exports and imports increased by 11.1% and 3.5% over the first 10 months of 2022 despite a growing global economic instability and difficult political situation in the world, the country's General Administration of Customs said earlier in the month, noting, however, that China's external trade in October had decreased by 8.7% compared to September.