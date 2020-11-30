UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Expand Outbound Investment Schemes

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 03:28 PM

China to expand outbound investment schemes

China will expand the scale of two pilot schemes that allow domestic investors to access foreign assets, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :China will expand the scale of two pilot schemes that allow domestic investors to access foreign assets, the country's foreign exchange regulator said Monday.

The scale of the outbound investment schemes -- Qualified Domestic Limited Partner (QDLP) and Qualified Domestic Investment Enterprise (QDIE) -- in Shanghai, Beijing and Shenzhen will be expanded in the near future, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The move aims to further meet domestic investors' demand for global asset allocation, it said.The country also plans to launch the pilot QDLP program in the southern island province of Hainan and southwest China's Chongqing Municipality to better support the construction of Hainan free trade port and the Chengdu-Chongqing economic circle, according to administration.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange China Shenzhen Chongqing Beijing Shanghai Enterprise Circle

Recent Stories

Month-long training on financial and administrativ ..

28 minutes ago

Alliance and Soccer Italian Style move to top in U ..

30 minutes ago

Anti-polio drive begins in Mardan

3 minutes ago

Preterm births survivors face learning, visual dis ..

3 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Barbados Governor-General ..

31 minutes ago

Iran's Termination of Additional Protocol With IAE ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.